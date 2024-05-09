There was a period of time when Belgium's performances in Eurovision felt fraught - in the 2000s, the country failed to reach the semi-finals for five consecutive years.

But since 2010, the country's fortunes seem to have turned around, placing in the top 10 five times, and finishing seventh in 2023.



But who is Mustii? Will he be the one to help bring glory back to Belgium? Here’s what we know.

Who is Belgium Eurovision 2024 entry Mustii?

Mustii on stage during the London Eurovision Party 2024. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Age: 33

Instagram: @mustiimusic

Thomas Michel 'Mustii' Mustin is a Belgian actor, singer and songwriter.

As part of his music career, he has released two albums, 21st Century Boy and It's Happening Now. Both of these albums peaked as top 10 hits, but Mustii hasn't just got a thriving music career - he is also known for being a judge on Drag Race Belgium.

How old is Mustii?

Mustii is 33 years old.

What nationality is Mustii?

Mustii is Belgian. He's from Brussels.

What has Mustii said about representing Belgium at Eurovision 2024?

"When they asked me to do Eurovision I accepted the challenge, but I knew I had to go with a strong message," he told Eurovision World.

"I thought that if I was really going there, it would be to unite people."

Mustii during the Eurovision in Concert 2024 Press Presentation. Silas Tahapary/BSR Agency/Getty Images

What is Belgium's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Belgium's Eurovision song is Before the Party's Over.

In an interview, Mustii said of the song: "It's a song from my own DNA. It took me some time to find resilience and to fight to be exactly whoever I wanted to be and that's the story of my song. It's sort of divided in a few parts.

"In a first moment, we acknowledge the struggle we're going through, but at one point we realise we need to look for our inner fire to fight it because we are running out of time."

Where did the Belgium come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

In 2023, Belgium came seventh with 182 points in total.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

