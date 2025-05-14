During an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, the girls addressed the negative comments with quite the simple five-word response: "We can't be for everyone."

Elaborating further, the girls said: "I think you do just kind of have to accept, as an artist, that what you do isn't going to be loved by everyone.

"There are people out there that don't like Taylor Swift - I think they're a bit crazy, but they do exist. So, you know, we can't be for everyone, and that's fine."

Remember Monday. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Comprised of best friends Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, Remember Monday have got a few tricks up their sleeve to pull out all the stops for their performance in a bid to top the all-important leaderboard.

"There are a lot of nods to the song," the band explained. "There's an item in the song that will be with us on the stage. A huge item, and it's not a shoe!"

The band's performance is being staged by creative director Ace Bowerman, who has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa, Fred Again and Ed Sheeran - so we're in for a treat!

Like any act headed for the Eurovision stage, they are in it to win it, and the band are hoping whoever does reign triumphant will be a woman.

They told RadioTimes.com and other press: "We have said we really hope that a lady wins it this year. Obviously we hope it's these ladies, but there are some amazing female vocalists in the competition as well who we support."

The Eurovision Song Contest final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

