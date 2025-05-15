Sophie Ellis-Bextor to replace Ncuti Gatwa as UK's Eurovision spokesperson
The news came at the end of the second semi-final.
Ncuti Gatwa is no longer participating as the United Kingdom's spokesperson for Eurovision, with Sophie Ellis-Bextor stepping in for the Doctor Who star.
The news came from the BBC towards the end of the second Eurovision semi-final, which saw the UK's entry Remember Monday perform their song What The Hell Just Happened?.
A statement from the BBC read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, unfortunately Ncuti Gatwa is no longer able to participate as Spokesperson during the Grand Final this weekend. However, we are delighted to confirm that BBC Radio 2’s very own Friday night Kitchen Disco Diva Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be presenting the Jury result live from the UK."
Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: "I love Eurovision and it’s a privilege to be part of 2025’s Grand Final. What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre. I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!"
Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the official spokesperson earlier this month, with the Eurovision final to coincide with a themed episode of Doctor Who titled The Interstellar Song Contest.
The role of spokesperson is to deliver their country's national jury scores, all while the results of the public vote are added, which often changes things quite drastically.
Previous years have seen the likes of Joanna Lumley, Catherine Tate, AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden and Rylan Clark chosen to be the UK's spokesperson.
And now, Ellis-Bextor will be joining that line-up and audiences will have to wait and see what she has for the all-important moment!
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Saturday 17th May 2025.
