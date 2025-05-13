When is the FA Cup final 2025? Kick-off time and date
Everything you need to know about the FA Cup final 2025, including date, kick-off time and venue.
The FA Cup final may be competing in a crowded marketplace when it comes to showpiece football matches – but the magic is still alive.
2023 champions Manchester City were defeated by Manchester United last year, but they return for a third successive final in a bid to salvage glory from an otherwise unremarkable campaign.
They face Crystal Palace, who will relish the underdog status as they seek their first piece of major silverware in the club's history.
Preparations are being made, plans are being firmed up and the big game is almost here.
RadioTimes.com brings you the details about the FA Cup final 2025, including date and kick-off time news.
Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today
When is the FA Cup final 2025?
The FA Cup final 2025 will be played on Saturday 17th May 2025.
The match will kick off at 4:30pm UK time.
Where is the FA Cup final in 2025?
Wembley will once again host this year's FA Cup final.
The 90,000-seater national stadium is the traditional home of the domestic finals and this edition is no exception.
Watch the FA Cup final 2025 on TV and live stream
The FA Cup final 2025 will be broadcast live on BBC One and ITV1.
Coverage on both free-to-air channels will also be available online on BBC iPlayer and ITVX on a range of devices, from smartphones and smart TVs to laptops.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.