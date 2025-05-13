They face Crystal Palace, who will relish the underdog status as they seek their first piece of major silverware in the club's history.

Preparations are being made, plans are being firmed up and the big game is almost here.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about the FA Cup final 2025, including date and kick-off time news.

When is the FA Cup final 2025?

The FA Cup final 2025 will be played on Saturday 17th May 2025.

The match will kick off at 4:30pm UK time.

Where is the FA Cup final in 2025?

Wembley will once again host this year's FA Cup final.

The 90,000-seater national stadium is the traditional home of the domestic finals and this edition is no exception.

Watch the FA Cup final 2025 on TV and live stream

The FA Cup final 2025 will be broadcast live on BBC One and ITV1.

Coverage on both free-to-air channels will also be available online on BBC iPlayer and ITVX on a range of devices, from smartphones and smart TVs to laptops.

