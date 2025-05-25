David Tennant reveals he wanted Fantastic Four role before Pedro Pascal got the part
When it comes to media darlings, you would be hard-pressed to name many better candidates than David Tennant and Pedro Pascal.
The ever-popular Tenth/Fourteenth Doctor from Doctor Who and Joel of The Last of Us fame, respectively, Tennant and Pascal, have each developed their own broad and dedicated fan followings.
And it appears that those followings may include each other, or at least, one of them does, as David Tennant has revealed that he initially wanted to play Pascal's role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.
On Saturday (24th May 2025), MCM Comic Con at Excel London was buzzing when superstar Tennant was welcomed to the Main Stage (and livestreamed to two others due to his popularity) to discuss his eclectic career.
A crowd of the actor's devoted fans had the opportunity to ask questions. Among them, one fan asked Tennant, regardless of likelihood, gender or age, which superhero and supervillains he would most like to play.
"I think in terms of supervillains, I got the best one with Kilgrave," he responded, referencing his manipulative villain in Netflix’s MCU series Jessica Jones.
"In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards, and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction,” Tennant answered with a smile.
He added: "Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal."
Pascal has certainly been a popular choice.
Reed Richards is, of course, the leader of Marvel's Fantastic Four as Mister Fantastic and will be played by Pascal in the upcoming new take on the characters as they enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pascal will be joined in the Fantastic Four cast by Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman/Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing/Ben Grimm.
But while Tennant may be missing out on Mister Fantastic, he certainly has enough on his plate at the moment to keep him busy.
He has just wrapped filming on Good Omens season 3, and has his new, weekly show on ITV, The Genius Game, as well as a recent appearance on The Assembly.
