And it appears that those followings may include each other, or at least, one of them does, as David Tennant has revealed that he initially wanted to play Pascal's role of Reed Richards in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

On Saturday (24th May 2025), MCM Comic Con at Excel London was buzzing when superstar Tennant was welcomed to the Main Stage (and livestreamed to two others due to his popularity) to discuss his eclectic career.

David Tennant attends the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on 11th May 2025 in London, England. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

A crowd of the actor's devoted fans had the opportunity to ask questions. Among them, one fan asked Tennant, regardless of likelihood, gender or age, which superhero and supervillains he would most like to play.

"I think in terms of supervillains, I got the best one with Kilgrave," he responded, referencing his manipulative villain in Netflix’s MCU series Jessica Jones.

"In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards, and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction,” Tennant answered with a smile.

He added: "Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal."

Pedro Pascal during the "Eddington" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on 17th May 2025 in Cannes, France. Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Pascal has certainly been a popular choice.

Reed Richards is, of course, the leader of Marvel's Fantastic Four as Mister Fantastic and will be played by Pascal in the upcoming new take on the characters as they enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pascal will be joined in the Fantastic Four cast by Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman/Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing/Ben Grimm.

But while Tennant may be missing out on Mister Fantastic, he certainly has enough on his plate at the moment to keep him busy.

He has just wrapped filming on Good Omens season 3, and has his new, weekly show on ITV, The Genius Game, as well as a recent appearance on The Assembly.

