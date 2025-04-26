Since then, the show's leading stars, Tennant and Michael Sheen, have not spoken much about season 3 – until now.

In a new episode of The Assembly, the Doctor Who star was quizzed by a group of autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning disabled interviewers, with one asking him about the third season of the show.

David Tennant. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

One of the interviewers, Cameron, asked Tennant: "Someone you've worked with, a friend, has been cancelled for some quite serious allegations. How has that affected you?"

When asked to further clarify who Cameron was speaking about, he added: "He worked on Good Omens and that's been stopped, and how has it affected you?"

Tennant replied: "We're doing Good Omens again. We're going back to do the final. We're doing a final. There's been a slight rejig with the personnel.

"But we still get to tell that story which I think it would have been very difficult to leave it on a cliffhanger. So I'm glad that's been worked out."

Not much is known about season 3 and how it will conclude, but what fans do know is that it will pick up after Aziraphale and Crowley went their separate ways at the end of season 2.

David Tennant (Crowley) and Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) in Good Omens. Prime Video

It also appears there is some romance on the way. At last year's BAFTA TV Awards, Tennant teased: "Well, you don't know how many we've got lined up for series 3. I mean, neither do I to be honest but, you know."

The final moments of season 2 saw Crowley kiss Aziraphale, which was a joy to many fans who had been rooting for their romance.

Good Omens star Maggie Service told RadioTimes.com of that ending: "Where we end, I think, is so beautifully written because none of it’s tied up in a bow, none of it’s Hollywood magic. It’s real within fantasy – and what is going to happen next?"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Assembly begins on Saturday 26th April at 10:05pm and continues at 10pm on Sunday 27th April on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.