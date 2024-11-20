Taking to Instagram, Mackichan shared her delight after winning the BAFTA Scotland Award for best actress for her return as Cathy in Two Doors Down. She confirmed she'll be filming Good Omens from January.

She said: "Over the moon to have won the BAFTA for Best Actress in Glasgow on Sunday. Dedicated it to our dear departed writer Simon Carlyle and celebrated Cathy style!

"Happy to say I will be back up in my favourite city in January to film Good Omens."

Mackichan wasn't the only Good Omens star with cause to celebrate, with Crowley actor David Tennant also winning the gong in the Actor Television category for his role in There She Goes.

Good Omens, starring Tennant as Crowley and Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, is set to end with one 90-minute finale episode, with Neil Gaiman exiting the series after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The finale episode will begin production in 2025 in Scotland. Gaiman contributed to writing the finale but he will not be working on the production and his production company Blank Corporation will not be involved. A new writer is expected to finish the work but insiders told Deadline a deal has not been closed.

Rob Wilkins of Narrativia – representing Terry Pratchett’s estate – as well as BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole, will executive produce.

Production on Good Omens season 3 had previously been paused after two women, who had been in consensual relationships with Gaiman, accused him of sexual assault, as per a report from Tortoise. Another three women have since come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct.

Gaiman has strongly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex and any unlawful behaviour. Reps for Gaiman declined to comment when contacted by RadioTimes.com.

Good Omens was renewed for season 3 last year. Douglas MacKinnon, who served as director and executive producer, left after the first two seasons.

Good Omens seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Prime Video.

