With the players including a crime writer, a forensic scientist, two doctors and a PhD student – they all go head-to-head to take on a challenge in order to to win a cash prize.

But how does it actually work? Read on to learn more about Genius Game and its rules.

How does Genius Game work?

David Tennant.

As set out in the synopsis for the series, the contestants participate in a mixture of never-before-seen games "all designed to not only test their intellectual acumen but encourage them to carefully and creatively use the art of manipulation to outfox their opponents and win a cash prize".

Some of the games from the Korean format will feature in the series as well as some new introductions. The games are all based on strategy and social manipulation, with Tennant overseeing the action behind-the-scenes.

Based on the original show's format, the players will play a total of 12 rounds of games, with one player eliminated each round.

Each round consists of a main match and a death match. Each player takes part in the main match before a winner and eliminated player is determined.

Those who win the main match receive a Token of Life, which grants them immunity from the death match. The player who placed last in the main match will then choose another player to face in the death match, which determines who will be eliminated.

The player who wins is then given the garnets from the person who was eliminated.

When is Genius Game on TV?

Genius Game begins on Wednesday 30th April at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. There isn't long to wait for the second episode either, with it airing the following day at the same time.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.