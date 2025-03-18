Brosnan plays Conrad, the head of the Harringan family, and the actor recently said of his character: "It's definitely a robust character. He’s a mangled man who has charisma, but he’s someone who is dangerously on the edge.

"And he’s aligned with a wife who is equally outrageous, and they’ve managed to live a very good life in this kind of rather dangerous underworld."

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of MobLand.

MobLand cast: Full list of actors and characters in Guy Ritchie's crime drama

Here are the main cast members and characters in MobLand. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza

Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan

Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan

Jasmine Jobson as Zosia

Alex Fine as Donnie

Geoff Bell as Richie Stevenson

Daniel Betts as Brendan Harrigan

Lisa Dwan as O’Hara

Emily Barber as Alice

Tom Hardy plays Harry Da Souza

Tom Hardy in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Who is Harry Da Souza? Harry is a loyal fixer for the Harrigan family.

What else has Tom Hardy been in? Hardy is known for his roles in films including Layer Cake, Marie Antoinette, RocknRolla, Bronson, Inception, Tinker Trailer Soldier Spy, Warrior, Lawless, The Dark Knight Rises, Locke, Mad Max: Fury Road, Legend, The Revenant, Dunkirk, the Venom trilogy and The Bikeriders, as well as series such as Band of Brothers, Wuthering Heights, Taboo and Peaky Blinders.

Pierce Brosnan plays Conrad Harrigan

Pierce Brosnan stars in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Who is Conrad Harrigan? Conrad is Maeve's husband, the patriarch of the Harrigan family and the leader of the gang.

What else has Pierce Brosnan been in? Brosnan is best known for playing James Bond across four films, while he has also had roles in movies such as Mrs Doubtfire, Dante's Peak, The Thomas Crown Affair, Mamma Mia!, The World's End, A Long Way Down, Black Adam and Black Bag, as well as series including Remington Steele and The Son. He will soon be seen starring opposite Mirren again in The Thursday Murder Club.

Helen Mirren plays Maeve Harrigan

Helen Mirren stars in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Who is Maeve Harrigan? Maeve is Conrad's wife and the matriarch of the Harrigan family.

What else has Helen Mirren been in? Mirren has had a long and storied career, starring in films such as The Long Good Friday, The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover, Gosford Park, Calendar Girls, The Queen, Red, Hitchcock, Eye in the Sky, Hobbs & Shaw, The Good Liar, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Barbie. She has also had roles in series including Prime Suspect, Catherine the Great and 1923.

Paddy Considine plays Kevin Harrigan

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza and Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Who is Kevin Harrigan? Kevin is Conrad's son.

What else has Paddy Considine been in? Considine is known for his roles in films including Dead Man's Shoes, Cinderella Man, Hot Fuzz, The Bourne Ultimatum, Submarine, The World's End, Pride, Macbeth, The Death of Stalin, Journeyman and How to Build a Girl, as well as series such as Peaky Blinders, The Outsider, The Third Day, House of the Dragon and Small Town, Big Story.

Joanne Froggatt plays Jan Da Souza

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza and Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Who is Jan Da Souza? Jan is Harry's wife.

What else has Joanne Froggatt been in? Froggatt has had notable roles in series such as Coronation Street, Life on Mars, Robin Hood, Downton Abbey, Bob the Builder, Liar, Angela Black, Sherwood, North Shore and Breathtaking, as well as films including Filth and A Street Cat Named Bob.

Lara Pulver plays Bella Harrigan

Lara Pulver as Bella Harrigan in MobLand. Jason Bell/Paramount+

Who is Bella Harrigan? Bella is Kevin's wife.

What else has Lara Pulver been in? Pulver has had notable roles in series including Robin Hood, Spooks, True Blood, Sherlock, Fleming, Da Vinci's Demons, The Alienist, The Split, Dota: Dragon's Blood, Maternal and Blood of Zeus, as well as films such as Edge of Tomorrow and Underworld: Blood Wars.

Anson Boon plays Eddie Harrigan

Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in MobLand. Jason Bell/Paramount+

Who is Eddie Harrigan? Eddie is Kevin's son.

What else has Anson Boon been in? Boon has previously had roles in Endeavour, The Alienist, The Feed, Shadowplay and Pistol, as well as the film 1917.

Mandeep Dhillon plays Seraphina Harrigan

Mandeep Dhillon as Seraphina Harrigan in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Who is Seraphina Harrigan? Seraphina is Conrad's daughter.

What else has Mandeep Dhillon been in? Dhillon has had roles in series including The Thick of It, 24: Live Another Day, Wolfblood, Some Girls, Fried, Doctor Who, Damned, The Good Karma Hospital, Bulletproof, Zapped, After Life, Adult Material, Temple, Avoidance, CSI: Vegas and Peacock, as well as films such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Jasmine Jobson plays Zosia

Jasmine Jobson. Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Who is Zosia? Zosia is someone who works for and is close with Harry.

What else has Jasmine Jobson been in? Jobson is best known for playing Jaq in Top Boy, while she has also had roles in Noughts + Crosses and Platform 7.

Alex Fine plays Donnie

Alex Fine. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Who is Donnie? Donnie is an adversary of Harry's.

What else has Alex Fine been in? Fine has had roles in 1883 and American Primeval.

Geoff Bell plays Richie Stevenson

Geoff Bell as Richie Stevenson in MobLand. Luke Varley/Paramount+

Who is Richie Stevenson? Richie is the leader of a rival south London gang to the Harrigans, the Stevensons.

What else has Geoff Bell been in? Bell has had roles in series including The Virgin Queen, Top Boy, Whitechapel, The Level, His Dark Materials, Silent Witness, Absentia, The Curse, Whitstable Pearl, Death in Paradise and Mr Bigstuff, as well as films such as Green Street, Stardust, RocknRolla, War Horse, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Daniel Betts plays Brendan Harrigan

Daniel Betts. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International

Who is Brendan Harrigan? Brendan is Conrad and Maeve's eldest son.

What else has Daniel Betts been in? Betts has had roles in series including Midsomer Murders, Silent Witness, The Bill, The Crown, A Confession, Atlantic Crossing, Chloe, Gentleman Jack, Emmerdale, After the Flood and The New Look, as well as films such as Allied, War Machine, The Good Liar, Alien: Romulus, September 5 and Here.

Lisa Dwan plays O'Hara

Lisa Dwan. Dave Benett/Getty Images for dunhill

Who is O'Hara? O'Hara is the Harrigan family's lawyer.

What else has Lisa Dwan been in? Dwan has had roles in series including Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog, Fair City, Rock Rivals, Bloodlands, Top Boy and Blackshore.

Emily Barber plays Alice

Emily Barber. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Alice? Alice is a new friend of Jan's.

What else has Emily Barber been in? Barber has previously had roles in Endeavour, Call the Midwife, The Royals, The Alienist, Bridgerton, Dreamland, Bodies and Industry.

MobLand premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday 30th March 2025.

