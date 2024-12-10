While originally Morgan had only planned for the legal drama to run for three seasons, she was keen to return for the specials, and remains open about The Split’s future.

"Who knows?" Morgan tells RadioTimes.com when asked if she would come back for another season. "I'd never say never because I can't.

"It's like anything - it’s always difficult to say goodbye to something, so it's more like, till next time, I guess.

"It’s more than goodbye. But it's been such a pleasure of a show to work on, and I'll be forever grateful and will forever carry that family and those cast of actors in my heart, because they're just diamonds."

Nicola Walker as Hannah, Fiona Button as Rose and Annabel Scholey as Nina in The Split: Barcelona. BBC

This gratitude for the show is shared by Morgan’s cast too, as Deborah Findlay revealed to Radio Times that she would also "jump at the chance" to return to her formidable character, Ruth.

"I think all of us would jump at the chance, partly because Abi is so creative," Findlay said.

"You never know what the story is going to be - it’s never going to be simple or predictable. It's wonderful when you've lived with these characters for years now."

Read more:

Findlay's on-screen daughter Rose (played by Fiona Dutton) agrees wholeheartedly that she would return for another season, as it’s a "rare" show to be a part of.

"Listen, I'm always up for more," Dutton told Radio Times. "I think that it's rare to find what we found with this show. I would be up for doing it because if we did it, it would be because Abi had more to say, with bells on.

"It's just a question of whether she does, whether she wants to and can take these characters on and what we can do and whether that's of interest."

The Split: Barcelona is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on 29th December 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.