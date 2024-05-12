Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises after winning the prize for Best Supporting Actress, Jobson suggested that while she'd heard nothing at this stage, it wouldn't be a hard decision to make if a call did come.

"Well, I don't know about that," she said when asked about the possibility. "Netflix haven't come to me... all I will say is that if Netflix are on it, I'm definitely down."

She added: "So, yeah... I mean, I was struggling to let go of Jaq, so if they want to bring it back, let's do it - but it's out of my hands."

Her comments came after Bennett told BBC Radio 5 Live that he was "talking to Netflix" about the possibility back in January, although he did not expand much on the subject, saying that: "I’ve learned through bitter experience not to talk too much about shows that are in the future."

However, he did add that he had "hopes that this will work" – and so, with Jobson now publicly showing her interest, let's hope that it does get across the line.

Meanwhile, asked about her favourite aspects of being involved with Top Boy, Jobson said it was difficult to pinpoint one thing.

"I've learned so much as a creative being involved in Top Boy, working alongside Ashley (Walters), working alongside Kane (Robinson), I've learned so much individually off both people," she said.

"And then, when it comes down to the other cast as well, I've learned so much off everybody."

She added: "It's been a job that has changed my life – I was just a normal girl from West London that was just trying to do better for herself, and was just wishing and hoping for the best, and one day I went from working in a bar full-time and acting part-time to suddenly acting full-time, and now acting pays my bills.

"So, Top Boy changed my life, [and] all I can say is I'm just grateful and humbled."

