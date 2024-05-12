"I know it's going to be very exciting," she said. "I do know that - and it's going to be a corker!"

Season 2 of the show is currently airing weekly on BBC One – with all episodes already available to stream on BBC iPlayer – and has continued to follow the PSNI team in Belfast made up of Grace, Tommy (Nathan Braniff) and Annie (Katherine Devlin), who are each now a year into their jobs.

The series has once again fared well with audiences and critics, and asked what she thought was the secret to the show's success, Brooke pinpointed the quality of the writing from Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson and Fran Harris.

"I think it's a show with heart, and I think it's really brilliantly written, and I think that it highlights a place and shines a light on a city that I think people are intrigued about," she explained.

"They might not understand it as much, and I think through this there are people who go, 'Ah, OK,' and sort of understand that it's not black and white, it's sort of all the nuances.

"And yeah, I think it's that, and I think it's very much just genuine human beings going to do their best."

At the time of the show's renewal in February, Lawn and Patterson – who are also the show's creators – said they were "thrilled" that the BBC was "committing to Blue Lights in this way".

They added: "From the beginning, we wanted to write a show that had scale and ambition in its storytelling, and this decision gives us everything we need to do that."

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, BBC director of drama, said: "We were bowled over by the reaction to Blue Lights and I’m really pleased to be confirming our commitment to bring two more series of our beloved Belfast drama to air.

"Adam and Declan have brilliant ideas about where to take the characters next and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store."

Blue Lights season 2 is available to stream in full now on BBC iPlayer.

