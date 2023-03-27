The series sees up-and-coming actors Katherine Devlin and Nathan Braniff play Brooke's fellow rookies at the PSNI, while Richard Dormer, Martin McCann and Joanne Crawford play their mentors.

Brand new BBC police drama Blue Lights stars Siân Brooke as Grace, a mother of a teenage boy who decides to leave her job as a social worker in her 40s to become a rookie in the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Speaking about her role in the series at a recent Q&A, Brooke previously revealed: "My dad was in the force for a long time and I think, in some way that had a huge impact because I think that world didn’t seem so alien to me.

"I've seen the sort of backstage of what it is to be a policeman at home. And as a daughter and seeing my dad in uniform, sometimes when you get up close to a police officer, the uniform is sort of intimidating or whatever. And with my dad, that was just like, there'd be a helmet or truncheon around or whatever..."

But who else stars in the six-part series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Blue Lights.

Blue Lights cast

Here are the main cast members and characters in Blue Lights. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Siân Brooke as Grace Ellis

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil

Richard Dormer as Gerald ‘Gerry’ Cliff

Hannah McClean as Jen Robinson

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

Valene Kane as Angela Mackle

Jonathan Harden as David ‘Jonty’ Jonson

John Lynch as James McIntyre

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Siân Brooke plays Grace Ellis

Siân Brooke as Grace in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Who is Grace Ellis? Grace is a empathetic and caring former social worker who is now a rookie in the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Where have I seen Siân Brooke? Brooke is best known for her roles as Eurus Holmes in Sherlock, Deirdre Young in Good Omens and Aemma Arryn in House of the Dragon. She has also appeared in Trying, The Terror, Doctor Foster and more.

Katherine Devlin plays Annie Conlon

Annie (Katherine Devlin) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Who is Annie Conlon? Annie is one of Grace's fellow recruits in the PSNI, who struggles with the fact that her chosen path may mean having to leave everything she’s ever known behind.

Where have I seen Katherine Devlin? Blue Lights is Devlin's first major role, after she previously appeared in 2018 film The Dig and one episode of Vikings.

Nathan Braniff plays Tommy Foster

Tommy (Nathan Braniff) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Who is Tommy Foster? Tommy is a rookie in the PSNI who is desperate to prove himself, despite being inept at the practical side of frontline policing.

Where have I seen Nathan Braniff? Blue Lights is Braniff's first on-screen role.

Martin McCann plays Stevie Neil

Stevie Neil (Martin McCann) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill

Who is Stevie Neil? Stevie is Grace's mentor who is tasked with getting her through her probation.

Where have I seen Martin McCann? McCann has previously appeared in series such as Marcella, The Fall, Vera and Temple, as well as films including Clash of the Titans and '71.

Richard Dormer plays Gerald 'Gerry' Cliff

Gerry Cliff (Richard Dormer) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Who is Gerald 'Gerry' Cliff? Gerry is Tommy's mentor and a veteran of the job.

Where have I seen Richard Dormer? Dormer is best known for his roles in series such as Game of Thrones, Fortitude, COBRA and The Watch, as well as the films '71 and Mrs Henderson Presents.

Hannah McClean plays Jen Robinson

Jen Robinson (Hannah McClean) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Who is Jen Robinson? Jen is a police constable who has finished her probationary period and is two years into the job. She is the daughter of the Chief Superintendent and got on the fast track programme, ruffling feathers amongst the rest of the squad.

Where have I seen Hannah McClean? McClean has previously had minor roles in series such as Josh and Sick Note.

Joanne Crawford plays Helen McNally

Helen McNally (Joanne Crawford) and Annie Conlon (Katherine Devlin) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Who is Helen McNally? Helen is Annie's mentor who is tough on the probationers.

Where have I seen Joanne Crawford? Crawford is known for her roles in series such as Line of Duty, The Fall and Chosen, as well as films including Ballywalter and To All My Darlings.

Valene Kane plays Angela Mackle

Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke), Angela Mackle (Valene Kane) and Stevie Neil (Martin McCann) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Who is Angela Mackle? Angela is the mother of a young man who Grace arrests for car theft.

Where have I seen Valene Kane? Kane is known for her roles in series such as Gangs of London, The Fall and Thirteen, as well as films such as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Nowhere Special.

Jonathan Harden plays David 'Jonty' Jonson

David 'Jonty' Johnson (Jonathan Harden) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill

Who is David 'Jonty' Jonson? Jonty is the Inspector in charge at the station.

Where have I seen Jonathan Harden? Harden is known for his roles in series including Sherwood, Time Unforgotten and Peep Show and films such as Victoria & Abdul and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

John Lynch plays James McIntyre

James McIntyre (John Lynch) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television/Steffan Hill

Who is James McIntyre? James McIntyre is the head of the notorious criminal family the McIntyres.

Where have I seen John Lynch? Lynch is known for his roles in series such as The Fall, Shetland, Silent Witness, The Terror and Tin Star, as well as films including In the Name of the Father and Sliding Doors.

Andi Osho plays Sandra Cliff

Sandra Cliff (Andi Osho) in Blue Lights. BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Who is Sandra Cliff? Sandra is Gerry's wife and the main custody sergeant at the police station.

Where have I seen Andi Osho? Osho is known for her roles in series such as Good Omens, Sex Education, You & Me, The Sandman, Breeders, Stay Close, Line of Duty, I May Destroy You and Death in Paradise, as well as the DC film Shazam!.

Blue Lights will air on Monday 27th March at 9pm on BBC One, while the full series is available now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

