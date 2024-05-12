"It goes into some dark subjects, so subjects that are real, very real, and very hard," she explained.

"And it sheds light on how friends, families [and] partners can help each other get through those.

"So, I think... it's still Heartstopper, but yeah, it's touching on some other topics, which I think in the same breath will help everybody learn how to deal with things as well."

More like this

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The drama has built up a hugely devoted following since its first run debuted in 2022, with fans responding especially enthusiastically to its portrayal of LGBTQ+ characters, and Brown said that she's loved seeing those positive reactions.

"I've just seen the loveliest messages," she revealed. "Everyone just saying how much it feels good to be seen, heard, and in a nice, light way.

"Like, you know, you get things that lean into the dark sides and the... but with Heartstopper, it is light.

"And it does touch on real life, but then we don't put in doom and gloom. So yeah, the response has been beautiful, and everyone says it's been so needed which is, like, nice to hear because... it's just nice to know that other people are feeling the same things, need the same things to get through."

Read more:

Last month it was announced that a host of big names would be joining the cast for season 3, including Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame) as Nick's aunt Diane and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) as Jack Maddox, an Instagram-famous classicist who Charlie has a crush on.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed that Eddie Marsan (Back to Black) would be joining the show as Charlie's therapist Geoff.

The official synopsis for Heartstopper season 3 reads: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie.

"As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

Heartstopper season 3 will be coming to Netflix this October, and seasons 1-2 are available to stream now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.