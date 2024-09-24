The adaptation is in pre-production now, and is set to start filming in the UK in 2025.

Fennell announced that an adaptation of the novel would be her third film back in July, when she posted a graphic to social media.

As the cast starts to come together, read on for everything that we know so far about the stars of Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights.

Who's in the cast of Wuthering Heights?

Below is the cast list to have been announced so far for Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff

Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw

Jacob Elordi plays Heathcliff

Jacob Elordi. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Heathcliff? Heathcliff is a young man who was discovered on the streets of Liverpool as an orphaned, homeless child by Mr Earnshaw, who took him into his family home, Wuthering Heights. He falls in love with his foster sister Catherine, but is abused by his foster brother Hindley, and sets out to get vengeance.

Where have I seen Jacob Elordi before? Elordi is known for playing Nate in Euphoria, as well as for starring in films such as Saltburn, Priscilla, Deep Water and the trilogy of The Kissing Booth movies.

Margot Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw

Margot Robbie. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Who is Catherine Earnshaw? Catherine is the daughter of the Earnshaws, who forms a close bond with Heathcliff, but who marries another man.

Where have I seen Margot Robbie before? Robbie is an Oscar-nominated actress known for her roles in major films including Barbie, Babylon, Amsterdam, Bombshell, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Mary Queen of Scots, I, Tonya, The Wolf of Wall Street and About Time, as well as for playing Harley Quinn in the DCEU. She first came to prominence for playing Donna in Neighbours.

