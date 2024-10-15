While the first two films in the franchise – Scott's Alien (1979) and James Cameron's Aliens (1986) – were met with huge universal acclaim, subsequent additions to the series failed to reach the same heights, but has Alien: Romulus managed to break the franchise's curse?

Why not decide for yourself? Read on for everything you need to know about the latest Alien: Romulus streaming options.

How to watch Alien: Romulus – Is it streaming?

Cailee Spaeny and Archie Renaux in Alien: Romulus. 20th Century Studios

Alien: Romulus is now available to rent or buy digitally from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers in the UK.

However, a streaming release date is yet to be confirmed.

The film is expected to join every other Alien film on Disney Plus, but this could take about a month from its digital release date.

We'll update this page as soon as we know more.

Is Alien: Romulus available on DVD and Blu-ray?

A Xenomorph in Alien: Romulus. 20th Century Studios

If you’re hoping to get your hands on a physical copy of Alien: Romulus, you can currently pre-order it on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD ahead of its release on 2nd December 2024 in the UK.

Fans can also pre-order a limited-edition 4K Steelbook.

