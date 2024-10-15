How to watch Alien: Romulus – Is it streaming?
Can viewers watch the film from the comfort of their own homes?
Alien: Romulus, the latest film in the iconic Alien franchise started by Ridley Scott, is coming to digital streaming this week after landing in cinemas earlier this year.
Set in between the events of Alien and its sequel, Aliens, the new film introduces a young new batch of space travellers led by Cailee Spaeny's Rain, while David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu also star.
While the first two films in the franchise – Scott's Alien (1979) and James Cameron's Aliens (1986) – were met with huge universal acclaim, subsequent additions to the series failed to reach the same heights, but has Alien: Romulus managed to break the franchise's curse?
Why not decide for yourself? Read on for everything you need to know about the latest Alien: Romulus streaming options.
How to watch Alien: Romulus – Is it streaming?
Alien: Romulus is now available to rent or buy digitally from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers in the UK.
However, a streaming release date is yet to be confirmed.
The film is expected to join every other Alien film on Disney Plus, but this could take about a month from its digital release date.
We'll update this page as soon as we know more.
Is Alien: Romulus available on DVD and Blu-ray?
If you’re hoping to get your hands on a physical copy of Alien: Romulus, you can currently pre-order it on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD ahead of its release on 2nd December 2024 in the UK.
Fans can also pre-order a limited-edition 4K Steelbook.
Alien: Romulus is now available to rent and buy digitally.
