"We were talking about, 'How could this be a child of the two?' So we have those heightened moments, but then proper horror," Cailee Spaeny, who plays new protagonist Rain, told Total Film.

Director Fede Álvarez added that it's a "love letter to all the other movies".

"This is the way this movie works: if you haven’t seen any Alien movie ever, you’ll have a great time," he told the publication.

"You won’t feel like you’re missing out on anything. But if you’ve seen one or more – oh, boy, you’ll have a blast. At least, I hope you will! The reality is that it is a standalone story, but it’s filled with references to every movie. It is truly a love letter to all the other movies."

The new footage teases plenty of blood, screams and some terrifying Facehuggers. It opens with shots of abandoned corridors as someone yells: "Help! Someone help me, please!" alongside other cries for help.

Fans are also given an introduction to Cailee Spaeny's Raines as she appears in the footage holding a pulse rifle and following in the footsteps of Sigourney Weaver's Ripley in the original 1979 Alien film.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

The film will be released in cinemas on Friday 16th August 2024.

It was initially set to release on Hulu, but then got bumped to a theatrical release.

Alien: Romulus cast – Who stars alongside Cailee Spaeny?

Cailee Spaeny in Civil War. A24

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) is set to lead the cast as new character Rain.

In addition to Spaeny, other cast members include Spike Fearn (Tell Me Everything), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), David Jonsson (Murder Is Easy) and Aileen Wu (Skin).

The original 1979 Alien film followed Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley and, speaking about the influence Weaver’s portrayal of Ripley has had on her, Spaeny told Total Film: "I definitely did everything that I could to bring that character to life. Watching Sigourney play that role – she’s part of the changing of the game that those films did."

She continued: "I could never be her. But I injected whatever I have in me into that character, and tried to make it three-dimensional – as three-dimensional as possible. So I hope that that’s there, and it comes alive."

Alien: Romulus plot – What could happen?

Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in Alien. SEAC

The movie follows “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe," according to the official synopsis.

And if you're wondering what the title means, Álvarez previously confirmed to TotalFilm that it's inspired by the myth of Romulus and Remus.

"If people aren’t familiar, it’s the creation myth of Rome. Romulus killed Remus," he explained. "It’s not a siblinghood that went down the right path. [Alien: Romulus] is a film about siblinghood. A lot of the character stories are related to siblinghood."

Is there a trailer for Alien: Romulus?

Yes, watch below:

