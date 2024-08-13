One critic called it the "summer's best movie", saying: "Alien: Romulus has all the great hallmarks of what you would expect in an Alien flick but never feels like it’s pandering to nostalgia or fan service… and even goes into a crazy new direction.

"Fede Álvarez and the cast just gave birth to summer’s best movie."

However, another was more mixed on the film, saying: "Alien: Romulus leans heavily into its horror origins to craft a relentless, visceral thrill ride that starts off slowly and increases in intensity until you’re left gasping for breath by the end.

"Devoid of any thematic depth, it incorporates so many winks, nods, and moments of fan service it often feels more like a greatest hits entry than trying to provide anything new or profound.

"Still, the grounded performances from Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson provide just enough emotional weight to keep audiences invested during the slaughter.

"Definitely the most straightforward of the franchise."

Eric Vespe said: "Alien: Romulus is absolutely gorgeous and somehow honours every single movie that came before. Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson are great leads, and the alien effects are so satisfying. The finale will be divisive, but I loved it. Big fan of this one."

Most critics have agreed that the film delivers when it comes to scares, with Rachel Leishman saying: "#AlienRomulus is the first time I have been terrified during one of the Alien movies.

"Cailee Spaeny's Rain is a perfect character to follow on this journey and through Fede Álvarez's twists and turns, you never really know where Romulus is headed. The third act is truly WILD. I dig it."

Jonathan Sim called it the best addition to the franchise since Aliens, saying: "Alien: Romulus is the best Alien movie since Aliens. The perfect bridge between the sci-fi horror of Scott's original with the thrilling action of Cameron's sequel.

"It gets more thrilling with every scene, culminating in a mind-blowing final act that proves Fede Álvarez never holds back. Absolute insanity filled with fresh ideas."

However, not everyone was so positive, with one of the more negative reactions criticising the film's character work and calling it "bland".

One critic said: "Alien: Romulus is mostly a gratuitous nostalgia play, remixing what came before with some occasionally strong thrills, but in a franchise famous for its psychosexual weirdness, it's the safest, blandest and most vapid the series has ever been. I did not love it."

On the whole, though, it seems that most viewers have been gripped by Fede Álvarez's film, which is set between the first two Alien movies and stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu.

The Hollywood Handle called it "one of the best instalments of this franchise", adding that it is a "tense, terrifying and chaotic story built with extremely well executed technical pieces that made this experience even more unique".

Alien: Romulus will be released in cinemas on Friday 16th August.

