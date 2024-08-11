While details of their roles have not yet been announced, the confirmed main cast (via Deadline) includes Patricia Arquette (Severance), Michael Sheen (Good Omens), Tom Bateman (Based on a True Story) and Vicky McClure (Line of Duty).

But that's not all as Michael Balogun (Top Boy), Kristina Tonteri-Young (Warrior Nun), Karla Crome (Misfits), Aiysha Hart (Line of Duty) and Gemma Whelan (The Tower) have all also been announced to star.

As of now, the premise of the movie remains under wraps but it has been written and directed by Branagh, who is of course known for being at the helm of many films as well as directing and starring as Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile and A Haunting in Venice.

Tom Bateman as Clive in Funny Woman. Sky

Branagh will be working on The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde with the same producers he worked on Belfast with; Tamar Thomas, Laura Berwick and Becca Kovacik, Matthew Jenkins and Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau.

Comer's casting announcement was made back in May with it currently unknown what role she'll play in the film, but it has been described as a "contemporary psychological thriller".

With such a vast array of talent in the film, it's set to certainly be a talked-about venture, especially as production continues to get underway in the UK.

Most recently, Arquette has also been announced as starring alongside Joker's Zazie Beetz and Harry Potter's Tom Felton in They Will Kill You, an upcoming film about a woman who gets pulled into a mysterious cult-like community.

Elsewhere, Sheen has more recently been seen on our screens in The Assembly while McClure is set to appear in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are? after her recent role in thriller Insomnia.

As for Bateman, he's recently starred in Sky comedy Funny Woman alongside Gemma Arterton but has also been critically acclaimed for his performance in Based on a True Story, a runaway series hit that sees him starring as a serial killer alongside Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.