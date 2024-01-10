The first season ended on a major cliffhanger and certainly set up potential new avenues for the show to continue down in more episodes. But will it be returning for a second season?

Read on for everything you need to know about Based on a True Story season 2.

*Warning - contains spoilers for Based on a True Story season 1*

Will there be Based on a True Story season 2?

There will! The show was officially renewed for a second season on 12th October 2023, four months after the first season debuted on Peacock in the US.

This means fans don't need to worry that they won't get a follow-up to that cliffhanger, or find out more about what happens to Ava and Nathan now that Matt is planning to expand the podcast.

When will Based on a True Story season 2 be released?

We don't yet know exactly when Based on a True Story season 2 will be released, particularly given that season 1 only arrived in the UK around six months after it did in the US.

If this delay remains the same, then we wouldn't expect to see season 2 arrive until 2025 at the absolute earliest. However, if season 2 airs at the same time on both sides of the Atlantic, we could perhaps see it towards the end of 2024.

We will keep this page updated once we have any further confirmation regarding season 2's release date.

Based on a True Story cast: Who will be returning for season 2?

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina are both expected to return to the series as Ava and Nathan, while Tom Bateman is also expected back as Matt Pierce, AKA the West Side Killer.

It also seems likely that Liana Liberato will be back as Tory, and Aaron Staton will be back as Simon.

There are some characters we wouldn't expect back – for instance, Priscilla Quintana and Natalia Dyer are both unlikely to return as Ruby and Chloe, after their characters were both killed in season 1.

Here's a list of the major cast members we would expect to return for Based on a True Story season 2:

Kaley Cuoco as Ava Bartlett

Chris Messina as Nathan Bartlett

Tom Bateman as Matt Pierce/The West Side Killer

Liana Liberato as Tory Thompson

Aaron Staton as Simon Gale

Is there a trailer for Based on a True Story season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for the second season yet, but we will update this page once one becomes available. For now you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here.

