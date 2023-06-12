How to watch Based on a True Story - can you stream it in the UK?
Based on a True Story is the latest fun take on the true crime genre.
From Ryan Murphy's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Night Stalker to American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, the last couple of years have seen a huge boom in television dramas and documentaries based on real-life crime.
Now, Peacock is deconstructing our obsession with the genre and exploring the fine line between entertainment and exploitation with its latest series titled Based on a True Story, which follows a couple who, chasing money and fame, decide to start a true crime podcast with the help of a local serial killer.
With NBCUniversal’s streaming service only available to US viewers, fans in the UK might be wondering where they can watch the series. If that includes you, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the show online in the UK.
Can I watch Based on a True Story in the UK?
Based on a True Story landed on Peacock on Thursday, 8th June.
Sadly, there’s been no mention of a UK release date for Based on a True Story as yet.
While Peacock shows sometimes get added to Sky TV and NOW TV, there’s no word on this yet - fans will have to wait for more information.
Based on a True Story cast: Who stars alongside Kaley Cuoco?
Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) leads the cast as Ava Bartlett, a struggling estate agent whose real passion is true crime, while Chris Messina (Birds of Prey) stars as Ava's husband Nathan, a former tennis star who has turned to coaching.
Meanwhile, Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express) appears as Matt Pierce, a plumber who becomes involved in the podcast, while Priscilla Quintana (Good Trouble) stars as Ruby Gale, Ava and Nathan’s problematic friend, and Liana Liberato (Sons of Anarchy) stars as Ava’s sister, Tory.
The cast is rounded out by:
- Natalie Dyer as Chloe
- Aisha Alfa as Carolyn
- Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Serena
- Li Jun Li as Michelle
- Sebastian Quinn as Carlos
- Timm Sharp as Richard
- Yvonne Senat Jones as Jessie
- Miles Mussenden as Quincy
- Jessica St. Clair as Rochelle
- June Diane Raphael as Romy
- Lizzie Broadway as Dahlia
- Aaron Staton as Simon
- Alex Alomar Akpobome
