Now, Peacock is deconstructing our obsession with the genre and exploring the fine line between entertainment and exploitation with its latest series titled Based on a True Story, which follows a couple who, chasing money and fame, decide to start a true crime podcast with the help of a local serial killer.

With NBCUniversal’s streaming service only available to US viewers, fans in the UK might be wondering where they can watch the series. If that includes you, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the show online in the UK.

Can I watch Based on a True Story in the UK?

Based on a True Story landed on Peacock on Thursday, 8th June.

Sadly, there’s been no mention of a UK release date for Based on a True Story as yet.

While Peacock shows sometimes get added to Sky TV and NOW TV, there’s no word on this yet - fans will have to wait for more information.

Based on a True Story cast: Who stars alongside Kaley Cuoco?

Chris Messina in Based on a True Story YouTube/ Peacock.

Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) leads the cast as Ava Bartlett, a struggling estate agent whose real passion is true crime, while Chris Messina (Birds of Prey) stars as Ava's husband Nathan, a former tennis star who has turned to coaching.

Meanwhile, Tom Bateman (Murder on the Orient Express) appears as Matt Pierce, a plumber who becomes involved in the podcast, while Priscilla Quintana (Good Trouble) stars as Ruby Gale, Ava and Nathan’s problematic friend, and Liana Liberato (Sons of Anarchy) stars as Ava’s sister, Tory.

The cast is rounded out by:

Natalie Dyer as Chloe

Aisha Alfa as Carolyn

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Serena

Li Jun Li as Michelle

Sebastian Quinn as Carlos

Timm Sharp as Richard

Yvonne Senat Jones as Jessie

Miles Mussenden as Quincy

Jessica St. Clair as Rochelle

June Diane Raphael as Romy

Lizzie Broadway as Dahlia

Aaron Staton as Simon

Alex Alomar Akpobome

