However, given that title and the way events unfold, viewers might be wondering whether the series is entirely fictional, or whether it is based on stranger-than-fiction real events.

Read on for everything you need to know about whether Based on a True Story is really based on a true story.

What is Based on a True Story about?

Kaley Cuoco as Ava and Chris Messina as Nathan in Based on a True Story. Universal Content Productions

The series is described as being a "dark comedic thriller" which is about "a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalise on America's obsession with true crime".

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina play Ava and Nathan, a couple struggling to make ends meet just as they have a baby on the way.

However, when Ava uncovers the identity of a serial killer who lives in their neighbourhood, dubbed by the press as the West Side Ripper, the couple decide to start up a true crime podcast, bringing the killer himself in on the action.

Is Based on a True Story based on a true story?

Kaley Cuoco as Ava and Chris Messina as Nathan in Based on a True Story. Universal Content Productions

The comedy thriller series is actually not based on a true story, although it is very loosely inspired by some real events.

When the show was first announced, Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal Content Productions, the studio behind the series, said: "There are some true stories that are stranger than fiction as is the case for the events that inspire this show."

However, the show's creator Craig Rosenberg later clarified its origins, saying: "Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities, and celebrities have become murderers, which inspired me to create this show.

"I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn't come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder.

"Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make."

This means that, while the series is inspired by real-life true crime podcasts and America's fascination with them, the specific podcast in the series and the serial killer it details, the West Side Ripper, are both entirely fictional.

