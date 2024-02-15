Based on a True Story season 2 confirmed for UK release on Sky
What's next for Ava and Nathan?
Sky has confirmed that it will be showing Based on a True Story season 2, following the success of its first run on Sky Max and NOW.
The satirical dark thriller was renewed for a second season in October 2023, just four months after the first season debuted on Peacock in the US. It isn't yet known when season 2 will be released, or when it will make its way over to screens in the UK.
Season 1 followed married couple Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina), who somehow end up joining forces with a serial killer terrorising Los Angeles.
But they don't plan on joining his rampage on the streets of LA – they instead seize a unique opportunity to capitalise on America's obsession with true crime and made a podcast with the killer.
Katie Keenan – Group Director of Acquisitions, Sky UK – said: "We are delighted to confirm Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina will be returning to Sky for a second season of dark comedy Based on a True Story.
More like this
"The first series was a huge hit and we can't wait to see what the next series has in store for the true crime-obsessed duo."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Cuoco and Messina will both be returning as leads of the series, along with Tom Bateman as Matt Pierce, better known as the West Side Killer.
Read more:
- One Day's Leo Woodall to lead new Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller Prime Target
- Passenger trailer offers first look at darkly comic thriller
Not much is known about what season 2 could entail, but with the shock season 1 ending – anything could happen. Spoilers below if you're yet to catch up...
Viewers will of course remember that after burying Ruby's body, Nathan and Ava return to their property to clean up Ruby's blood from the floor. Things soon turn dark when a surprised Simon walks in and asks: "Whose blood is that?" before the screen fades to black.
Based on a True Story is available to stream in full on Sky and NOW – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.