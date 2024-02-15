Season 1 followed married couple Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina), who somehow end up joining forces with a serial killer terrorising Los Angeles.

But they don't plan on joining his rampage on the streets of LA – they instead seize a unique opportunity to capitalise on America's obsession with true crime and made a podcast with the killer.

Kaley Cuoco as Ava, Tom Bateman as Matt and Chris Messina as Nathan. NBC

Katie Keenan – Group Director of Acquisitions, Sky UK – said: "We are delighted to confirm Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina will be returning to Sky for a second season of dark comedy Based on a True Story.

"The first series was a huge hit and we can't wait to see what the next series has in store for the true crime-obsessed duo."

Cuoco and Messina will both be returning as leads of the series, along with Tom Bateman as Matt Pierce, better known as the West Side Killer.

Not much is known about what season 2 could entail, but with the shock season 1 ending – anything could happen. Spoilers below if you're yet to catch up...

Viewers will of course remember that after burying Ruby's body, Nathan and Ava return to their property to clean up Ruby's blood from the floor. Things soon turn dark when a surprised Simon walks in and asks: "Whose blood is that?" before the screen fades to black.

