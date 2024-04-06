Broadcast during Autism Acceptance Week, the show has been celebrated for giving a platform to neurodivergent communities, while Sheen's sensitive and thoughtful handling of each question made it truly heartwarming viewing.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) described The Assembly as a "lovely" production, pointing to one particular moment when participant Leo was selected to ask a question – and the group patiently waited for him to find the right words.

He went on to quiz Sheen on his appreciation for the poet Dylan Thomas, asking whether their shared Welsh heritage is a factor in why the work resonates so strongly. The actor described it as a "fantastic" question in his detailed answer.

Another X user concurred that the quality of the questioning was very high, adding that Sheen's responses were a "masterclass" in treating people with "respect and kindness".

Another on social media was moved by Sheen's strong advocacy for neurodivergent and disabled people in the arts, where opportunities for these groups have historically been harder to come by.

"What a truly wonderful, humbling [and] moving piece of telly," they concluded.

Several viewers were reduced to "tears" by the special programme, stemming from the palpable enthusiasm and empathy of all involved as well as a touching rendition of The Beatles' Here Comes The Sun featured at the end.

Another X commenter clarified their tears were those of "joy", describing The Assembly as a "beautiful reminder of our humanity and open hearted connections" as well as a "lovely contribution to the world".

The Assembly is based on a French format (originally titled Les Rencontres du Papotin), which proved an enormous hit across the channel.

No further episodes are confirmed just yet, but programme producer Michelle Singer has told Variety that representatives of "really significant named talent" are "very up for being available should we move to series".

