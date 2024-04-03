The teaser clip of the episode certainly opens with quite the question as an interviewer stands to ask Sheen: "How does it feel to be dating someone who's only five years older than your daughter?"

The question warrants some noise from the audience as the camera pans to Sheen, who looks a tad awkward.

Some of the questions are little more light-hearted, with Sheen being asked about his height, whether he's scared of birds and about his thoughts on Tom Jones. But of course, with no questions off the table, Sheen is quizzed about his thoughts on the British royal family, what makes him cry and more.

More like this

It even gets to the point that Sheen asks whether he's "allowed to talk about this" – but what could he be referring to?

Watch the clip for yourself below.

The new one-off episode is based on the popular French show Les rencontres du Papotin, which saw the likes of French president Emmanuel Macron and Call My Agent actor Camille Cottin face the line of questioning.

Known for his roles in shows like Good Omens, The Twilight Saga: New Moon and Masters of Sex, Sheen previously said that he thinks this episode is "extraordinary", so we're in for quite the ride!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Talking about what made him say yes to being a part of The Assembly, Sheen said: "Because it was just such an extraordinary and interesting idea.

"Then reading about the original French series, it just sounded so extraordinary, different and potentially a very revealing way to approach the tried and tested interview process, but obviously it is a lot more than just being an interview."

He added: "I think being able to be involved in a project like this could maybe break down some of those barriers."

Read more:

As per the synopsis for The Assembly: "In this half-hour special, it's multi-award-winning actor and director Michael Sheen who is to face the grilling of a lifetime from the unique collective.

"No subject is out of bounds, no question is off the table. On subjects as diverse as ex-girlfriends and on-screen kisses, to the OBE he gave back or his favourite motorway, how will the Good Omens star fare as The Assembly bring their unique approach to the celebrity interview?"

The Assembly has come from Michelle Singer and Stu Richards's Rockerdale Studios, who have worked closely with the BBC’s Creative Diversity Team to ensure each element of The Assembly works for and with autistic and neurodivergent voices.

The Assembly airs Friday 5th April at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.