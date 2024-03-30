At the heart of many BGT auditions are the gold buzzer-worthy moments, which see the act get an automatic place in the live semi-finals, and it appears the judges had a blast choosing which incredible performance deserved the coveted spot.

The clip features Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli alongside hosts Ant & Dec as they press their glittering buzzers, as well as some sneak peeks at auditions.

As the clip comes to an end, words fly up that read: "Britain, you're golden."

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Tonioli got slightly excited when it came to the golden buzzer during this year's competition, which in turn saw him break it.

Fellow judge Dixon shared a photo of the golden buzzer with a crack down the middle on her Instagram and wrote: "Day one & Bruno is back, not breaking rules but breaking buzzers."

There have been some truly unforgettable golden buzzer moments over the years, with many of the talented performers making it to the final of the series.

In 2020, Jon Courtenay became the first ever golden buzzer act to win the show, with fellow golden buzzer act Sign Along With Us placing as runners-up.

Other golden buzzer acts include Calum Scott, Marc Spelmann and Bars & Melody.

The brand new season of Britain's Got Talent will be coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.

