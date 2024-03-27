Those gearing up and ready to go are: brother and sister, Betty and James; married couple, Stephen and Viv; best friends, Alfie and Owen and two mother and daughter duos, Brydie and Sharon and Eugenie and Isabel.

As ever, they will be leaving behind their smartphones, internet access and bank cards and they will all be tested like never before.

Over the course of the competition, the teams will cross six seas and eight borders, going around the path of the volcanic ring of fire to reach the idyllic Indonesian island paradise.

More like this

Read more:

They will, no doubt, be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Cathie and Tricia, and win a whopping cash prize of £20,000.

The series begins on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, just a couple of weeks before viewers can be transported to Eastern Asia and root for the teams as they aim to make it to the finish line.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fans were treated to two seasons of Race Across the World last year, thanks to the commissioning of a celebrity series, which saw Alex Beresford, Harry Judd, Mel Blatt and Billy Monger take on the ultimate race.

Viewers can certainly expect another celebrity series, too, as it was confirmed it would be returning.

Tim Harcourt, creative director at production company Studio Lambert, said of the news: "Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones. We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC."

Race Across the World begins on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.