Race Across the World reveals first look at new contestants for 2024
There are only a couple of weeks to go!
Race Across the World will be returning this April and now, the BBC has released a first look image (above) at five new teams as they take on Eastern Asian in a brand new race.
The hugely successful BAFTA-award winning series will see brave new duos take on the ultimate race as they begin from the northernmost point of Japan to reach the finish line in Lombok, Indonesia.
Those gearing up and ready to go are: brother and sister, Betty and James; married couple, Stephen and Viv; best friends, Alfie and Owen and two mother and daughter duos, Brydie and Sharon and Eugenie and Isabel.
As ever, they will be leaving behind their smartphones, internet access and bank cards and they will all be tested like never before.
Over the course of the competition, the teams will cross six seas and eight borders, going around the path of the volcanic ring of fire to reach the idyllic Indonesian island paradise.
They will, no doubt, be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Cathie and Tricia, and win a whopping cash prize of £20,000.
The series begins on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, just a couple of weeks before viewers can be transported to Eastern Asia and root for the teams as they aim to make it to the finish line.
Fans were treated to two seasons of Race Across the World last year, thanks to the commissioning of a celebrity series, which saw Alex Beresford, Harry Judd, Mel Blatt and Billy Monger take on the ultimate race.
Viewers can certainly expect another celebrity series, too, as it was confirmed it would be returning.
Tim Harcourt, creative director at production company Studio Lambert, said of the news: "Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones. We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC."
Race Across the World begins on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
