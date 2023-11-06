As with the original Race Across the World series, the celebrity show saw the teams making a global journey without the use of smartphones or credit cards, and learning how to travel smart and on a limited budget.

We don't yet know any of the celebrities who will be taking part in season 2, or when we can expect to see it on our screens.

Celebrity Race Across the World cast. BBC/Studio Lambert Ltd/Pete Dadds

Tim Harcourt, creative director at production company Studio Lambert, said: "Audiences seem pleased that the difficult and disarming undertaking of the Race was not watered down for well-known personalities and their loved ones. We are thrilled to be making another series for the BBC."

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for factual entertainment and events at the BBC, said: "We would like to thank our cast for putting their heart and soul into it, and we are delighted with the reaction, particularly from young audiences on iPlayer.

"We are very much looking forward to working with Studio Lambert on the next series."

Upon winning the first season, Alex Beresford said: "This is the toughest experience I have ever had. But we got to travel together, as men, and that isn’t something that every father and son get to do - and for me, that’s why this has been unforgettable and something that I will cherish for the rest of our lives."

Meanwhile, his father Noel said: "It was something else. Alex kept saying to me, 'Come on dad, come on dad,' and I said, 'I’m right behind you!' He just kept pulling me along, and it’s all worth it now!"

All episodes of Celebrity Race Across the World air available to catch up on BBC iPlayer now.

