Of the 16 recruits who initially entered the season, only five made it through to the final - Danielle Lloyd, Gareth Gates, Matt Hancock, Perri Shakes-Drayton and Teddy Soares.

However, after many gruelling challenges, this year's run has finally come to an end, and we now know exactly who made it through and was crowned winner.

Throughout the episode, two recruits fell by the wayside, with both Soares and Shakes-Drayton failing during the interrogation stages.

However, following one final task, the winner was decided, with Lloyd and Hancock asked to hand over their armbands. It was then revealed that only Gareth Gates had passed the course.

Gareth Gates. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Gates had tears in his eyes as he thanked the DS, and was hugged by Lloyd and Hancock.

"Selection is the hardest thing these celebrities could choose to do in their lives," said chief instructor Mark 'Billy' Billingham.

"It will show you who you really are and what you are truly capable of. It will be life-affirming. It will make you want to cry, it will make you want to quit. But when it's over, you'll f***ing miss it."

This season of the show was the first to air since it was reported that the original SAS: Who Dares Wins, from which the Celebrity version was a spin-off, has been cancelled.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told The Sun earlier this year: "Due to the huge success of Celebrity SAS, we have shifted our focus to prioritise this strand."

