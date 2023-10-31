Farage added that he would provide a "definitive answer" within the next 48 hours, and explained that the reason he was interested in taking part was so he could "connect" with a younger audience.

"I will tell you why - you have got about 10 million young people every night who watch that programme," he said. "These are people that may not watch the news or read the newspapers."

He added that there were also "downsides" to appearing on the show, and that he hadn't "absolutely made my mind up" - but claimed he had been offered "substantial sums" by ITV to sign up for the series.

The Sun had previously reported a TV insider as saying: "Nigel has been at the top of the wish list for I’m a Celeb bosses for years.

"They've offered him a huge fee, as they know he'll drive up viewing figures. Ant & Dec will love this signing. Nigel's the ultimate Marmite character and won't hold back in camp discussions."

If he was to take part, it would be the second successive season in which a controversial politician has been included in the line-up, after former health secretary Matt Hancock's involvement last year.

Hancock finished in third place, but his inclusion was highly criticised – and it seems likely that Farage's potential involvement would spark a similar backlash.

Other politicians who have previously taken part in I'm a Celebrity include former Conservative government minister Nadine Dorries, ex-Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and former Lib Dem MP Lembit Öpik.

And Farage isn't the only politician linked with an appearance in the new season, with former prime minister Liz Truss also having emerged as a possible campmate.

Meanwhile, other famous faces that have been rumoured for the upcoming season include reality TV star Sam Thompson, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, TV presenter Josie Gibson, rugby player Danny Cipriani and drag queen The Vivienne.

