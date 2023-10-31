Following her eviction, Hallie told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: "I loved it. Honestly, that was amazing. My mum is the one person I wanted to see first... but the feeling that I got from the crowd, I loved it."

Now out of the house and adjusting back to life in the outside world, Hallie admitted to RadioTimes.com she would "love to go into TV", following her success on Big Brother.

In an exclusive chat, she said: "I don't know specifically what but I would love to continue to work in TV. I would love to like grow my social media.

"I'd love be on the face of brands. Like imagine a trans woman on the face of a brand like Ann Summers. That'd be so empowering."

She noted that she isn't finishing telling her story and "sharing [her] journey".

While unsure of what parts of TV she'd like to go into, Hallie is firmly against the idea of an appearance on I'm A Celebrity.

When asked if that reality series could be a possibility for her, Hallie told RadioTimes.com it'd be her "worst nightmare".

"I don't know how I would cope in the jungle," she joked. "It would be a sight to see honestly, like, I don't know how I would cope. I don't think I would do that."

Reflecting on her time in the Big Brother house, Hallie revealed she will miss her housemates more than anything.

"Although I'll see them again, this experience is one thing we all going to share together forever," she said.

"We're always going to be connected and it's the people I'm going to miss the most and just the whole experience of being able to share my journey and I feel like I have more to share and so I'm going to share it but just not in the Big Brother house."

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

