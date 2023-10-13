Olivia had been put up for eviction on Sunday night's episode as Jenkin was asked to choose the one contestant who he thought he'd get on with the least. However, she managed to win immunity during a challenge on Tuesday as she wasn't voted as the least entertaining.

The public vote was then opened, with viewers being given the chance to vote for the contestant they want to see live the house.

And on Friday 13th October during the show's live eviction, AJ and Will revealed the first housemate to be dumped.

Here's everything you need to know about the eviction.

Who left Big Brother 2023? All the evicted housemates

Farida - Evicited in episode 6

Big Brother 2023 contestant Farida ITV

Farida, 50, from Wolverhampton was the first contestant to be kicked out of the Big Brother house for the ITV reboot.

The make-up artist was the second contestant to enter the house after Jenkin, 25, from Bridgend.

Describing herself as a "very proud muslim" who "loves praying five times a day", Farida joined the show as she felt Asian women were underrepresented on TV.

"I'm very proud of who I am and I feel like Asian women and Asian culture is underrepresented on TV. A lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it's been completely the opposite. I embrace it with confidence and it's actually given me lots of opportunities. I want to let people know that us Muslims, we really aren't suppressed. I'm far from suppressed - I used to be a holiday rep!" she said.

Farida clashed with a few of the contestants during her time in the house, including Olivia and Kerry. Olivia complained to the other contestants after Farida ate some of her fish from her plate, while Kerry was unimpressed when Farida revealed that she has online channel on which she shares beauty tips.

"To watch you?" Kerry asked in disbelief.

"Yeah! My video all go viral. I've got like 300, 400,000 views just on one video," a defiant Farida replied.

Big Brother airs weekdays and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

