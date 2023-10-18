Big Brother warns Kerry of consequences of offensive language after slur
A spokesperson said that Kerry had been "brought to the Diary Room to discuss her inappropriate use of language".
Big Brother's Kerry has come under fire from viewers of the show after the livestream revealed that she had used the term "gay" to describe something negative.
In the live Big Brother broadcast, which was aired on Sunday 15th October at 11pm through to 2am on Monday 16th October, Kerry was annoyed by a prank pulled by Olivia and Jenkin who had hid her mattress from her.
They told Kerry that viewers had voted for the housemate that they wanted to lose theirs and she appeared upset as she said she would plead with Big Brother to get it back. As Olivia and Jenkin continued to tease her about it, she referred to the situation as "gay".
When contacted by RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for Big Brother said: "Kerry was brought to the Diary Room to discuss her inappropriate use of language.
"Big Brother reminded Kerry of her respect and inclusion training prior to entering the house and the consequences of any further use of offensive language. Kerry understood and apologised for any offence caused."
Kerry is one of the line-up in the new season and has caused a stir with her fellow housemates so far, which led to her being up for eviction in last week's episode.
Ultimately, it was Farida who was evicted the following evening after receiving the fewest public votes, which means that Kerry is currently still in the running for the £100,000 cash prize.
The NHS manager from Essex previously said about joining the show that she anticipated her fellow housemates wanting to put her up for nomination for being "a bit bossy".
She said: "I'm gonna really try not to be but I really like things to go my way. I definitely talk too much and I'm loud. My husband always says that even my whisper is a normal person's talking voice."
