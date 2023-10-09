Much like the other housemates, Kerry will face nominations, take part in eccentric tasks and hope that she is saved by the public each week.

As she gets ready to take part in the show, read on for everything you need to know about Big Brother 2023 housemate Kerry.

Who is Kerry?

Age: 40

Hometown: Essex

Job: NHS Manager

Kerry has been a lover of Big Brother for years but admitted it has always felt "unachievable" for her due to her multiple sclerosis and being in a wheelchair.

When she saw the show was making a comeback and "searching for real people from all walks of life", she knew it was her time to shine.

The NHS manager is really looking forward to "meeting new people".

She said: "I'm quite plugged in and I've got quite a bit of emotional intelligence so I think I'll know if someone is having rubbish day and we'll have a chat.

"I'm quite inquisitive and nosy. I'm also really, really looking forward to the challenges and the tasks."

While Kerry is hoping to have the best time possible on Big Brother, she admitted her fellow housemates could put her up for nomination for being "a bit bossy".

"I'm gonna really try not to be but I really like things to go my way. I definitely talk too much and I'm loud. My husband always says that even my whisper is a normal person's talking voice," she explained.

Kerry is one of the 16 contestants in the Big Brother house. She will be living with the likes of butcher Tom, model Zak and doctor Matty.

Big Brother continues on Monday 9th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

