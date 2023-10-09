The first episode premiered with a splash: there were tears, twists and moments that'll go down in history as the show made its return after five years off air.

As the drama heightens in the Big Brother house, Tom is going for a more chilled vibe, and the 21-year-old is just looking forward to chatting to people all day. Seems simple enough.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read on for everything you need to know about Big Brother 2023 housemate Tom.

Who is Tom?

Age: 21

Hometown: Somerset

Job: Butcher

Tom decided to apply for Big Brother because he was looking to do something "a bit different from day to day life". The butcher is planning to just sit and chat with people all day whilst on the show and it seems he is fitting in well.

One moment from his first night in the Big Brother house left viewers in laughter as he began comparing mullets with another housemate.

Read more:

Tom would like to think he is "quite funny", but admitted his friends and family may not agree. He told ITV ahead of his show debut that his family would describe him as "quite loud and chatty".

Will Tom's chatty and laidback attitude get him far in the ultimate social experiment, only time will tell.

Big Brother continues on Monday 9th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.