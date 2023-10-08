Following the housemates' welcome party, they were told Olivia would face the first public vote after a party game took a turn no one was expecting. The dancer was the 15th contestant to enter the Big Brother house and the news meant her days could very well be numbered.

During the welcome party, the housemates took part in a game, in which Jenkin had to name a housemate who he thought he'd find the hardest to live with.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Giving his explanation, Jenkin said he had "gelled" the least with Olivia, and shortly after Big Brother revealed that this meant she would be the first housemate who will face the first public vote, however there was a slight twist.

After hearing the news, Olivia was summoned to the Diary Room where she broke down in tears and said: "I'm not a crier, I'm getting angry at myself for letting this get to me. It's like how do you enjoy your first night when you know you could be gone in your first days."

Following this, Olivia was given an opportunity to win immunity from eviction. Olivia was given the task of ensuring she wasn't voted the least entertaining by the other housemates.

Despite Jenkins' repeatedly apologising, Olivia didn't take to the news too kindly as she shared some heated words with Farida in the garden. She told the make-up artist: "I can't do with fake people. What's the point in saying sorry? You had to do it."

More like this

But now with a twist on the cards, who will be the first contestant to leave the Big Brother house?

Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.