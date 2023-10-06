This year, the show is being hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best. The pair take over from former host Emma Willis, who presented the show on Channel 5, and original presenter Davina McCall, who launched the show in 2000.

However, AJ Odudu has revealed that her and Will won't be "imitating" the previous hosts.

Marcus Bentley will also be back to provide his voiceover and, as usual, there'll be many tasks and challenges along the way, as well as nominations and one of our faves: the live evictions.

At the end of the six weeks, one contestant will be crowned as this year's winner.

The original series ran from 2000 to 2018 and has had many winners over the years - but where are they now?

As the show returns, here's a list of all the Big Brother winners and what they're up to now.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Big Brother past winners

Cameron Cole - Season 19 (2018)

Cameron Cole. Getty Images

Following the show, Cameron went on to study algae at university while living with his boyfriend.

The vlogger continues to have a large online following, with more than 25k followers on Instagram, where he's described himself as the "Accidental Winner of #BBUK".

Cameron has also dabbled as a podcast host, although this only lasted one episode.

Isabelle Warburton - Season 18 (2017)

Isabelle Warburton. Getty Images

Following her Big Brother stint, Isabelle donated some of her money to charity.

She now works as an influencer and has over 77k followers on Instagram. She's also in a relationship and has two young children.

Jason Burrill - Season 17 (2016)

Jason Burrill. Getty Images

After his Big Brother win, Jason, who previously worked as a stunt double in Guardians of the Galaxy, appeared in numerous films including The Serpent (2018), The Dark Return of Time (2017), Essex Vendetta (2016) and Stranger in the Worlde (2017).

He invested his winnings in property and claimed to The Sun in 2018 that he was a millionaire.

Chloe Wilburn - Season 16 (2015)

Chloe Wilburn. Getty Images

Chloe returned to her day job soon after appearing on Big Brother.

She has stayed mostly out of the limelight, though, in 2017, she announced she was engaged. She gave birth to her first child later that year.

Helen Wood - Season 15 (2014)

Helen Wood Getty Images

Helen went on to have a column for the Daily Star for a few years and released her tell-all autobiography, A Man's World, about her life before Big Brother.

She has since left the public eye and revealed that she'd been caring for her mum, who had been suffering from dementia.

Sam Evans - Season 14 (2013)

Sam Evans Getty Images/ Karwai Tang/WireImage

Following his win, Sam - who was born with 80 per cent hearing loss - announced that he was planning to return to work at Debenhams.

He has kept a relatively low profile since the show, only appearing on TV when he was featured in a Welsh show in 2016. He also became an ambassador for a charity that helps those who are hearing impaired.

Luke Anderson - Season 13 (2012)

Luke Anderson on an episode of Big Brother in 2012. Youtube/Big Brother UK

Luke was the first transgender man to win the show. He went on to become an LGBT ambassador after the show, however, decided to step out of the limelight in favour of his career.

He is now the co-owner of Cravin bakery in North Wales, along with his wife.

Aaron Allard Morgan - Season 12 (2011)

Aaron Allard Morgan. Getty Images

Aaron won the show back in 2011 and bagged the £50,000 cash prize.

He now runs a bar in Weston-super-Mare and wrote a book about his experience in Big Brother.

Josie Gibson - Season 11 (2010)

Josie Gibson. eff Spicer/Getty Images

Josie Gibson has had quite the career transformation since appearing on Big Brother. She's now a regular segment presenter and announcer for ITV's This Morning.

She was also a regular columnist at the now defunct Now Magazine.

Sophie Reade - Season 10 (2009)

Sophie Reade. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

After appearing on Big Brother, Sophie went into glamour modelling and also appeared in UK Playboy. She later gave birth to her son, sharing updates on her Instagram.

In 2017, she appeared in an independent film called Barracuda. She now creates online content.

Rachel Rice - Season 9 (2008)

Rachel Rice Mike Marsland/WireImage

Rachel used her winnings to pay off her student debt and gave a portion of it to charity.

Following the show, she went into teaching and now works as a teacher at a school in Wales.

Brian Belo - Season 8 (2007)

Brian Belo. Fergus McDonald/Getty Images

In 2007, Brian became the youngest person to win the show at just 19 years old.

Following his win, Brian tried to launch a music career, releasing a song called Essex Boy.

He hit headlines once again in 2013 when he sued the creators of The Only Way is Essex, claiming he previously developed a show called Totally Essex that featured a similar format and included many of the same cast. He later agreed to a settlement with ITV.

Pete Bennett - Season 7 (2006)

Pete Bennett. Simon James/WireImage

Pete Bennett won the show in 2006, walking away with a huge £100k cash prize and raising awareness for Tourette's syndrome. During his time on the show, he had a romance with Nikki Grahame, who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 38.

Nikki and Pete split after the show, but remained friends. Pete eventually ended up getting married.

Pete became the lead singer in a band called Daddy Fantastic, wrote music with Guy Chambers and even performed at Glastonbury as Pete Bennett and the Love Dogs.

However, during an episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2015, he revealed he had become homeless, saying: "The work dried up pretty fast, no-one would touch me with a barge pole because I was to do with Big Brother. I lost it all.

"It all kind of went wrong, it didn't go to plan. I had all that money and I didn't know what to do with it. I put it on the wrong things. I was homeless after having so much money, it's easy come, easy go. The fame pushed me in a way I didn't want to go, I didn't like it."

More like this

In 2016, Pete started his own handyman business called Celebriclean.

Since then, Pete has appeared in a number of low-budget films, including Female Zombie Riot (2016) and Crispy's Curse (2017).

He also went back into the music scene and moved from Bristol to Brighton in 2019 to start hosting his own karaoke night every Wednesday.

Anthony Hutton - Season 6 (2005)

Anthony Hutton MJ Kim/Getty Images

Fans of the show will remember Anthony from season 6, particularly his antics with Makosi Musambasi.

Following the show, Anthony went into hairdressing and has dabbled in modelling. He returned to our screens in 2010 for Ultimate Big Brother and went on a date with former flame Makosi.

Nadia Almada - Season 5 (2004)

Nadia Almada. Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Nadia made history as the show's first transgender winner of the show. She walked away with a cash prize of £60k.

After leaving the show, she tried out music and also had a cameo in Hollyoaks. She also returned for Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, but finished in 10th place. Nowadays, Nadia works as a hairdresser.

She'd also love to go back to Big Brother, telling RadioTimes.com exclusively that she'd return for an all-star series.

Asked whether she'd return, she explained: "I would because I think, not only do I love the show and I think it'll be great, but I have a different perspective from 20 years ago and I want to show the kids how it's done!"

Cameron Stout - Season 4 (2003)

Cameron Stout. Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

Scottish fish trader Cameron Stout won the reality TV show back in 2003. Since then, he's appeared in pantomimes in Aberdeen and Glasgow and is involved with various charitable events.

He also writes regular columns for The Sunday Post and the Aberdeen Evening Express

Kate Lawler - Season 3 (2002)

Kate Lawler. Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Following her stint on Big Brother, Kate featured in several magazines and also had a campaign with Ann Summers.

In 2021 Kate was part of the MTV show Celebrity Bumps, where a film crew followed her pregnancy and birth. The year later, Kate released her first book, Maybe Baby: On the Mother Side.

Brian Dowling - Season 2 (2001)

Brian Dowling. Tim Whitby/WireImage

The second winner of the reality TV show was Brian Dowling. He made history when he won the show for a second time in 2010 after taking part in Ultimate Big Brother. Clearly loved by the show, Brian returned the year after, but this time as a host.

Now, Brian narrates The Real Housewives of Jersey and has a podcast.

Craig Phillips - Season 1 (2000)

Craig Phillips. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Craig won the first ever show back in 2000, walking away with a cash prize of £70,000. He famously donated his winnings to his friend with Down's syndrome, Joanne Harris, to pay for her heart and lung transplant.

He's since become quite the DIY and home improvement expert and has featured on numerous design shows over the years.

He now runs his own YouTube channel with his wife Laura called Mrs and Mrs DIY TV. The duo offer tutorials, workshops and tips based on building and renovating your own home.

Big Brother 2023 starts on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 8th October at 9pm.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.