For the next six weeks, the new contestants will have their every moves watched closely as they take part in the ultimate social experiment. Much like seasons before, the housemates will get the chance to nominate those they live with and put them up for eviction.

Big Brother: The Launch is being hosted by presenting duo AJ Odudu and Will Best and they will reveal the contestants one by one. After the launch show, viewers can continue getting their dose of Big Brother on Late & Live, which will air after every show each night.

As the 2023 season kicks off, here's everything you need to know about Jenkin - the first contestant in the Big Brother 2023 cast line-up.

Who is Jenkin?

Age: 25

From: Bridgend

Job: Barman

Jenkin hails from Bridgend and is the first contestant to enter the Big Brother house.

When asked why he chose to apply for Big Brother, he simply said he was "bored" and thought he'd try something different. He is most looking forward to "meeting new people" but dreading it at the same time.

The nerves are on as he is one of the 16 housemates who will be competing for the £100,000 cash prize.

How old is Jenkin?

Jenkin is 25 years old.

