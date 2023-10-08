The 18-year-old is the youngest contestant on the show and only time will tell how she will fare with the 16 other housemates. Read on for everything you need to know about Hallie as she joins the Big Brother 2023 cast line-up.

Who is Hallie?

Age: 18

From: London

Job: Youth Worker

Hallie applied for Big Brother to be able to take part in the "biggest social experiment".

She said: "It's about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life. I'm only 18 so I didn't grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I've been a fan. And yeah, just for fun, really?"

Hallie described herself as a "bit of a diva" but also a "very lovely person". Will Hallie clash with anyone else in the house, you'll just have to tune into Big Brother each day to find out!

How old is Hallie?

Hallie is 18-years-old, and the youngest contestant on this year's show behind 21-year-old butcher Tom.

Big Brother returns to ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 8th October at 9pm. Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

