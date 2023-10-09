It's safe to say that the night went down a treat with viewers, with the show achieving its biggest launch audience since 2012, as 2.6 million tuned in across ITV1 and ITV2 on all devices.

Well, tonight, the drama really notches up - as we finally get to see just how the housemates are getting along on their first full day, with the excitement of the first night behind them.

In tonight's episode, among the challenges and simmering tensions, Hallie is set to share her story with her new housemates.

As the housemates gather around the dining table in tonight's episode, they're set to discuss their current living situation when Hallie interrupts to speak.

She says: "Hey, guys, I just have something to say. Yesterday I feel like I wasn’t being 100% authentic in myself.

"I thought I’d let everyone know I’m trans, if you didn’t know already. I just thought I’d make that loud and clear. I’m a trans woman, if you didn’t know."

The housemates give Hallie a hug, with Chanelle saying, "Good for you. That’s very brave of you," while Dylan similarly comments, "This is a moment. I like it."

All 16 Big Brother 2023 housemates. ITV

Although Hallie admits to being nervous to reveal that fact to her housemates, Farida and Trish comfort her, with Trish telling Hallie: "We’ve got you."

While the first episode saw Big Brother delivering a few surprise messages and twists to the housemates, the house is set to take on a big line-up game which will determine whether or not Olivia gets immunity.

The Scottish dancer was voted by Jenkin as the housemate who he thought he'd find it the hardest to live with. Subsequently, she was delivered a shock twist and told that she'd be the first housemate up for eviction.

But Big Brother later told her in the diary room that she could win immunity from the public vote if she managed to avoid being voted the least entertaining housemate.

It seems as though things are set to not only get more tense for Olivia as the possibility of the public vote looms ever closer, but she could also be in a new disagreement with housemate Farida after the pair are set to be in a slightly awkward situation this evening.

As Olivia prepares her own lunch and offers Farida some, she then grows angry at Farida taking more than agreed, and voices her opinions with the group in the garden, asking them for their opinions on sharing food.

Will this lead to Farida and Olivia getting into a tense face-off? Or will Olivia confront Farida over the food-related misunderstanding?

