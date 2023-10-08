Over the course of six weeks, Dylan will be competing agains 15 other housemates all in the hopes of getting his hands on the £100,000 cash prize.

Big Brother: The Launch is being hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, who have been revealing the new housemates one by one, wishing them well as they step into the Big Brother house.

As the show gets underway, here's everything you need to know about Dylan as he joins the Big Brother 2023 cast line-up.

Read more:

Who is Dylan?

Dylan for Big Brother 2023. ITV/Initial TV ITV/Initial TV

Age: 39

Hometown: Coventry

Job: DJ

Dylan hails from Coventry and was the 10th cast member to join Big Brother house.

When asked why he decided to apply for Big Brother 2023, he said: "I saw one of the ads on TV and I thought, I've had so many people over the years say to me that I should be a reality TV show because I'm a character. So when I saw it, I thought, you know what, I'll give it a go and now here I am!"

Dylan is an amputee, and is hoping to prove he can do whatever is asked of him "without having any problems".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The 39-year-old revealed during the show that he got into a car accident with his foot snapping in half, which resulted in him having to get it amputated.

The DJ describes himself as "a loud, positive and musical person", and if that freestyle was anything to go by, he will be bringing all the entertainment in the house.

Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.