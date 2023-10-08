One contestant hoping to take on a new challenge is Noky, a banker from Derby who has previously represented Great Britain at Miss Universe.

As Noky makes herself comfortable in the Big Brother house, read on for everything you need to know about her as she joins the Big Brother 2023 cast line-up.

Who is Noky?

Age: 26

Hometown: Derby

Job: Banker

Noky loves challenges and so Big Brother was a no brainer for her.

Talking about why she decided to apply for the show, Noky said: "I've had so many amazing times in my life, like going to Miss Universe as Miss Great Britain. I like to do something different and I think this is the next challenge I want to conquer."

The former Miss Universe Great Britain winner is hoping to "disprove" stereotypes around pageant girls.

"I also show what it's like being a woman who's worked in male- dominated fields. I want to show that women are capable of doing anything they want," she explained.

Noky admitted she is looking forward to the tasks on Big Brother, as well as getting to know the other housemates.

She added: "I'm really excited to meet everyone and see who I get on with. I know that there'll definitely be people that I don't get on with but that's part of the fun of it as well!"

Prior to Noky entering the Big Brother house, she was already a rumoured housemate, with TV insiders saying she is "an ideal housemate", as per The Sun.

The 26-year-old said she may be nominated by other housemates for sharing her opinion when its not wanted, and only time will tell if she rubs the other housemates up the wrong way with her opinions.

Big Brother continues Monday 9th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

