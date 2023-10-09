Meet Olivia, Big Brother 2023 housemate and dancer
Olivia is the first housemate who will face the public vote, unless she can gain immunity...
The ultimate social experiment, Big Brother, made a splash when it returned to screens after a five year hiatus, with viewering witnessing 16 new contestants enter the iconic house.
Olivia was the 15th contestant to enter the Big Brother house and unfortunately is the first housemate who will face the public vote, which means she could very well be on her way home unless she manages to gain immunity.
During her first night in the Big Brother house, it was revealed Olivia would be the first housemate to face eviction after Jenkin named her as the housemate who he thought he'd find the hardest to live with.
Over the course of the next week, Olivia must prove to her housemates she is the most entertaining in order to gain immunity from the looming evictions.
As Olivia gets ready to pull out all the stops to extend her stay in the Big Brother house, read on for everything you need to know about the Glaswegian dancer.
Who is Olivia?
Age: 23
Hometown: Glasgow
Job: Dancer
Olivia grew up watching Big Brother and has always said if the show ever returned, she'd want to do it.
"I just think I fit the brief because I've got personality to sell and this is the best place for it," she said.
The dancer described herself as a "social being" and is excited to take part in a "totally surreal experience".
The 23-year-old described herself as "the type of person who is up for anything" and "the life and soul of the party".
Talking to ITV ahead of entering the house, she said: "I'm that friend who people invite to things because at least I'll be fun. They know that they're guaranteed a good night if I'm there."
Big Brother continues Monday 9th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.
