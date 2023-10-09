During her first night in the Big Brother house, it was revealed Olivia would be the first housemate to face eviction after Jenkin named her as the housemate who he thought he'd find the hardest to live with.

Over the course of the next week, Olivia must prove to her housemates she is the most entertaining in order to gain immunity from the looming evictions.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Olivia gets ready to pull out all the stops to extend her stay in the Big Brother house, read on for everything you need to know about the Glaswegian dancer.

Who is Olivia?

Age: 23

Hometown: Glasgow

Job: Dancer

Olivia grew up watching Big Brother and has always said if the show ever returned, she'd want to do it.

"I just think I fit the brief because I've got personality to sell and this is the best place for it," she said.

The dancer described herself as a "social being" and is excited to take part in a "totally surreal experience".

Read more:

The 23-year-old described herself as "the type of person who is up for anything" and "the life and soul of the party".

Talking to ITV ahead of entering the house, she said: "I'm that friend who people invite to things because at least I'll be fun. They know that they're guaranteed a good night if I'm there."

Big Brother continues Monday 9th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.