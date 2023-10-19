Big brother announces: "Before you entered the house, the Big Brother rules were explained to you. The rules state that you may not attempt to communicate in code or write in messages. Yesterday, this rule was broken by Hallie and Olivia."

After audible and visible shock among the housemates, Big Brother continues: "Olivia, you said to Hallie, 'Write me secret messages on my back.' Hallie, you wrote on Olivia’s back. Olivia, you relayed this out loud, and said, 'Is a game player.'

"Later on, Hallie, you wrote another message on Olivia’s back. As you did so, Olivia, you said the letters out loud: 'N' and 'O'."

Some of the housemates immediately assume that Hallie and Olivia were referring to Noky.

When Big Brother asks Hallie to stand up and address housemates in response to her rule-breaking, Noky interrupts and asks: "To Noky?"

Confused by Noky’s interjection, Hallie repeats: "To Noky?"

Hallie then reveals to fellow housemates what she was writing on Olivia's back, which included her accusing Zak of being a game-player and suggesting that Matty had nominated her. She then clarifies: "It was nothing about Noky."

It's not yet known what punishment Big Brother will exact on either Hallie and Olivia, or all of the housemates, as a consequence.

Meanwhile, the latest housemates nominated for eviction this week have been announced as Zak and Henry.

Zak received the most nominations with five, while Henry was next with four nominations. This week, they had to vote for two housemates each during the Diary Room nominations.

One housemate will face the public vote and be evicted on Friday (20th October). Voting is officially open now.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

