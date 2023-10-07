Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Caitlyn opened up about her absence from the reality TV show admitting: "I've never been asked to be on the show and I certainly don't expect to be asked to be on the show. So yeah, I've kind of moved on in my life from that perspective."

Caitlyn will, however, appear in Sky's three-part docuseries, House of Kardashian, which plans to delve into the "the dynasty that is the Kardashian family, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with having Kardashian-level fame".

"I think there's always a lot to know. Although I've only really seen the first episode, which is kind of the building of where we started and how we became involved in the show, I'm kind of dying to see the rest of it.

"Television sometimes can be like 'you've got to be spectacular, you've got to have controversy'. I think that this company will represent all the kids properly," she adds.

"I wanted to make sure that they did it right. Every one of them - not only just the ones that you see on TV or this show, but all my children. And every one is so successful.

"And I am a very proud parent. I want people to know that. I want to make sure that they get the right message here. Sometimes the media can be pretty tough."

House of Kardashian airs on Sky Documentaries and NOW on Sunday 8th October.

