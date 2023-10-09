One of those housemates hoping to bring the energy to the show is 24-year-old Matty, a doctor from the Isle of Man.

As he gets ready to take part in the experiment of everybody's dreams, read on for everything you need to know about Big Brother 2023 housemate Matty.

Who is Matty?

Age: 24

Hometown: Isle of Man

Job: Doctor

Matty has wanted to apply for Big Brother ever since he watched the show with his mother as a child, so when the opportunity arose it was a no brainer.

Ahead of his appearance on the reality TV series, he told ITV: "I want to experience everything before I die, and I just thought why not do something mad like this? I grew up in such a small place on the Isle of Man where I didn't really see many people who felt like me.

"I remember watching Big Brother and I could see myself in all these characters from a cross section of society, and I thought like, oh, maybe I would fit in there. So I just always wanted to apply."

Matty is looking forward to having "lots of fun, dancing lots and meeting all the other housemates".

When asked how his family would describe him, Matty said: "They would say I'm quite, like, a lucky person or someone who really wants to experience life to its fullest and do everything that it has to offer. Someone who is kind and fun and doesn't take life too seriously."

Let's hope Matty has brought his dance moves to the Big Brother house!

