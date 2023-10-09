Jordan joins 15 other housemates who will all be competing for the £100,000 cash prize over the course of six weeks. Each week a housemate will be evicted, but will Jordan be at risk?

Read on for everything you need to know about Big Brother 2023 housemate Jordan and his extensive floral shirt collection.

Who is Jordan?

Age: 25

Hometown: Scunthorpe

Job: Lawyer

Jordan explained he was quite "disillusioned with life", which led to him applying for Big Brother 2023.

He explained: "I suppose boredom made me apply, to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim.

"I'm interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don't really like the idea of living with people, but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself."

The lawyer is most looking forward to being "fed and watered", as well as not having to pay bills while he is on the show.

Jordan will be living alongside the likes of food writer Henry, Miss Universe Great Britain winner Noky and dancer Olivia, who could very well nominate him for being "cantankerous" and acting as though he doesn't want to be there.

When asked why people may nominate him for eviction, Jordan said: "They might nominate me for being disengaged, perhaps, or not paying everyone an equal amount of attention. They may feel left out, but I can't help that."

The 25-year-old hinted that viewers "will see" how much he "adores floral shirts", which they already had a hint of during the launch show.

