Viewers have been wondering for a long time if there will be any romances in the house to add that extra dose of chemistry to the show, and it seems there could very well be one.

In tonight's episode, some of the housemates begin to speculate about a budding romance between Henry and Jordan.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sitting across from the pair in the garden, Jenkin asks Hallie, "Do you reckon them two would be a cute couple?" to which she responds, "I've always thought that, you know!"

"You can just tell they have a really good relationship," Jenkin says. When Tom joins them in the garden, they ask him what he thinks. "I don't know… It would be cool if they were!"

As the night continues, Henry and Jordan share a tender moment together as they kiss before saying goodnight to one another.

Their fellow housemates are none the wiser, and Jordan says: "Can't kiss on camera, sorry."

The Big Brother comment section has been flooded with fans who are bursting with excitement for tonight's episode.

One user wrote, "Give us 9pm now," with another penning, "There's nothing more exciting than the first kiss of the series!"

Read more:

Henry and Jordan have been close friends ever since they got to know one another in the Big Brother house, and while some viewers speculated a budding romance between Jordan and Matty, it seems that's not the case.

Will the housemates find out and will their romance continue to blossom? Tune into Big Brother tonight to find out.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.