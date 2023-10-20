As the Geordie duo prepare the Australian campsite, setting up everything from the uncomfortable beds to the revolting Bush Tucker Trials complete with creepy crawlies, the narrator can be heard saying: "Come away with us, far, far away, into the heart of a tropical jungle.

"Dream beneath the stars, savour exotic cuisine, unlike anything you've ever tasted before."

They add: "Surrender yourself to the ultimate jungle experience. Let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations. You deserve this. We'll give you the full celebrity treatment."

The 2023 season is expected to air this autumn on ITV1.

While the I'm a Celebrity line-up hasn't been confirmed just yet, rumours are circulating that the likes of Coronation Street star Alan Halsall, TV presenter Josie Gibson, rugby player Danny Cipriani and actress Denise van Outen could be set to take part.

Read more:

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has also been tipped for down under, after former health secretary Matt Hancock took part last year.

The politician finished in third place, missing out on top spot as footballer Jill Scott was crowned Jungle Queen of 2022.

Boris Johnson previously denied rumours he's "in talks" for this year's show, with a spokesperson for the MP saying: "Boris is not doing this programme and is not in talks to do so."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

I'm a Celebrity... will air on ITV1 later this year.Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.