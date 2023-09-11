She recently won the Serial Drama Performance National Television Award for her portrayal of Lola Pearce-Brown's cancer journey, and has caught the eye of ITV bosses, as per The Sun.

Danielle Harold poses at the National Television Awards 2023. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

A TV source told the publication: "Danielle is at the height of her career and in demand after her moving storyline on EastEnders, but she's really caught the eye of ITV bosses to appear in the upcoming series of the jungle.

"As well as being a talented actress with a huge fanbase, Danielle has a fun personality with a wicked sense of humour, which makes her the ideal campmate for the show. It could propel her into superstardom at an exciting time in her acting journey."

The source continued: "Conversations underway and producers are trying to lure her with a lucrative deal."

When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com, ITV said: "Any names suggested for I'm a Celebrity are just speculation."

Harold wouldn't be the first EastEnders star to appear in the jungle, with Dean Gaffney, Shane Richie and Jacqueline Jossa - who went on to win the show - all taking part in the series.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV1 in 2023.

